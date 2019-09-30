Physicians panel approves two more conditions for medical marijuana treatment

The Connecticut state Medical Marijuana Program Board of Physicians has voted in favor of allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana for two conditions: for adults with chronic pain that has lasted for at least six months and is associated with a specified underlying chronic condition, and for those suffering from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a group of disorders that affect connective tissues and can be painful.

Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull officially accepted the board’s recommendations, which will now be reviewed before ultimately being voted upon by the General Assembly’s Regulations Review Committee. That vote is expected to take place later this fall.

Should the two conditions be approved, they will join 31 other conditions where medical marijuana is available to over 37,000 patients statewide. Currently there are approximately 1,200 physicians and APRNs registered to certify patients, and 15 medical marijuana dispensaries, in the state.