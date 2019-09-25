Home Fairfield CBD cosmetics shop, Turkish home furnishings company among those coming to Stamford...

CBD cosmetics shop, Turkish home furnishings company among those coming to Stamford mall

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
Several new stores are coming to the Stamford Town Center mall this fall, including Perfume World, memorabilia shop Sports Fan and Seventh Sense, which offers a line of botanical cosmetics infused with CBD.

Those stores, scheduled to open in October, will be joined by seasonal costume shop Spirit Halloween at the end of this week.

Fun Palace, a children-oriented amusement retailer, and Kilim Designs, which offers Turkish rugs and other home furnishings, are due to open in November.

Additional seasonal retailers are expected to join the Stamford mall in the run-up to the December holiday season.

