Vivek Bedi to become CFO at Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America has announced the appointment of Vivek Bedi as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective on Dec. 1. Bedi, who will also become a director in the company and its executive team, will replace Bill Pearson, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Bedi was formerly senior vice president of finance, control and investments at the Stamford-based company. Prior to joining Nestlé Waters North America in 2018, he served as vice president and chief financial officer of Nestlé Purina PetCare Latin America and Caribbean.

Bedi has been with Nestlé for more than 20 years, first joining the company as a management trainee in its nutrition division.

“I am delighted that Vivek will become our new chief financial officer. Vivek has played an instrumental role in driving our investment strategy and execution,” said Fernando Mercé, president and CEO. “Vivek’s financial acumen, track record of achieving results and familiarity with our business make him a tremendous asset to our business, and I look forward to our continued work together.”