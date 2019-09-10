RIPCO Real Estate opens first CT office in Greenwich

RIPCO Real Estate has signed a lease for its first Connecticut office – and fifth in the tristate region – at 2 Greenwich Office Park in Greenwich.

The company said the new office will allow it to significantly grow its brokerage operations in Connecticut and Westchester County, as well as better serve its landlord and tenant client rosters throughout the region.

Throughout the past 28 years, RIPCO has represented national retailers such as Best Buy, Target, and Dollar Tree; regional companies like Stew Leonard’s; and upstart fitness centers Club Pilates, Orangetheory Fitness and StretchLab. Additionally, the firm has longstanding relationships with owners such as Cedar Realty Trust, Ashkenazy Acquisitions Corp. and Kite Realty.

“The Greenwich location allows us to fortify our presence in the region, especially in Fairfield and Westchester counties, where we have been most active for decades and have a successful track record of working closely with top retailers and owners,” RIPCO co-founder Todd Cooper said. “Having a physical presence in Connecticut has been a longstanding goal for the firm.”

“This new office will not only provide a launching pad for RIPCO’s Connecticut and Westchester operations, but also create additional synergies between our sister offices,” principal and Chief Operating Officer Mark Kaplan said.

The firm’s other locations are in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Jericho, New York and Lyndhurst, New Jersey.