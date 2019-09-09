Home Education Maritime Aquarium joining national coalition to improve STEM training

Maritime Aquarium joining national coalition to improve STEM training

Kevin Zimmerman
norwalk maritime aquarium STEM
Educators work together on a shark dissection during a past professional-development workshop at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. Photo courtesy The Maritime Aquarium

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is joining the nation’s top academic institutions, nonprofits, foundations and government agencies as Connecticut’s only representative in a partnership to provide STEM training and support to teachers.

The aquarium is joining 40 others in the ranks of 100Kin10, a national organization dedicated to solving the STEM teacher shortage by 2021. The Maritime Aquarium is the only U.S. aquarium among its now-321 members; the only zoo in the partnership is the San Diego Zoo.

Other member partners include the American Museum of Natural History, the Bank Street College of Education, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dell, Google, Intel, JP Morgan Chase & Co., the National Academy of Sciences, NASA, NOAA, Sesame Workshop, the Smithsonian Science Education Center and more than 50 universities.

“The invitation to join 100Kin10 is a powerful validation of our current work in STEM education and a strong motivation to do even more in the future,” Maritime Aquarium Director of Education Tom Naiman said.

“From the STEM training we are providing to early-childhood educators through the expertise developed at the Maritime Odyssey Preschool up to the NGSS workshops for midde- and high-school teachers, we are really making a difference,” he said. “It’s exciting to see that impact recognized on a national scale.”

