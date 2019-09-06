Robert J. Granata has officially become chairman and CEO of First County Bank.

First announced a year ago, Granata replaces Chairman and CEO Reyno (Rey) Giallongo Jr., who is retiring. Also announced at the time was the ascension of Willard Miley from executive president, retail banking division to president and COO, the post previously held by Granata.

“We send our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Giallongo as he embarks on new adventures,” Granata said, “while also looking back with gratitude for his dedication and service to the customers and employees of First County Bank, as well as the greater Fairfield County community.”

Granata joined First County in 2007, and became president and COO in 2014. He was also recently named to the bank’s Board of Directors. The new chairman/CEO said he is looking forward to “continuing the goal of being an independent mutual bank committed to helping individuals and businesses meet their financial goals within the markets we serve.”

Miley started his career at the Stamford bank in 2002.

First County maintains 16 branches in Stamford, Norwalk, Darien, Greenwich, Fairfield, New Canaan and Westport. It has more than 220 employees and assets in excess of $1.7 billion.