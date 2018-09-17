First County Bank chief Giallongo stepping down next year

First County Bank Chairman and CEO Reyno (Rey) Giallongo Jr. has announced he will retire in August 2019, with President and Chief Operating Officer Robert Granata taking over.

The Stamford-based bank further announced that Executive Vice President Willard Miley will replace Granata as president and COO.

“We want to ensure our customers and employees that we are taking a strategic approach to our executive leadership plan and have the best in mind for the bank, now and in the future,” Giallongo said. “Bob Granata and I have been working closely together to assure a smooth transition of the executive and board leadership of the bank.”

Giallongo has been chairman and CEO of First County since 2011, having previously served as its president, executive vice president and COO. Granata, who joined the bank in 2014, was previously its chief credit and risk officer.