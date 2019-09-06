Norwalk’s SoNo Collection holding hiring event

The SoNo Collection, opening next month, is looking to hire.

The Norwalk mall is holding a public hiring event on Sept. 10, aimed at filling hundreds of the approximately 2,500 total jobs at the 700,000-square-foot retail center.

Open positions include sales associates, cashiers, customer service representatives, managers, and inventory control specialists and in such areas as hospitality, fashion and beauty.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Double Tree Suites, 789 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk.

Construction on the mall, at 100 N. Water St., is in its final stages. Several stores, including anchor tenant Nordstrom, J. Jill, sports bar Yard House and Pinstripes, a combination restaurant/bowling alley, will open Oct. 11.

Nordstrom will host a job fair today and Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott at 474 Main Ave. in Norwalk. Applications for sales associates, hair stylists, security and building services will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nordstrom is also hosting a grand opening party at its 140,000-square-foot SoNo Collection store on Oct. 10, with proceeds from ticket sales going to Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and Domestic Violence Crisis Center. Tickets for that event can be found here.