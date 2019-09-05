Frank Boasorte named executive director at Sturges Ridge of Fairfield

Benchmark, a provider of senior living services in the Northeast, has appointed Frank Boasorte as executive director of its Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, an assisted living and memory care community.

Boasorte was previously vice president of operations for the northeast region at Baltimore-headquartered Milestone Retirement Communities. Prior to that, he was Benchmark’s regional director of operations, and was also regional director of operations for Sunrise Senior Living.

“I’m excited to come back to what I love, which is the opportunity to interact directly with residents and their families and build strong relationships with them,” said Boasorte. “Benchmark truly puts their residents first so being able to return to Benchmark’s flagship community in founder Tom Grape’s home town is a huge honor.”