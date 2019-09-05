Westport’s Sterling Investment Partners takes majority stake in HeartLand landscaping firm

Sterling Investment Partners, a Westport-based private equity firm, has made a majority equity investment in HeartLand in partnership with the management. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Kansas City, HeartLand was founded in 2016 by Great Range Capital, a private equity firm in Mission Woods, Kansas. HeartLand provides commercial landscape and facilities services through its five regional companies: Signature Landscape in Kansas City (Kansas and Western Missouri), Columbia Landcare (Central Missouri), Keesen Landscape (Denver), Hillenmeyer Landscape (Lexington, Kentucky) and JML Landscape (Pittsburgh). The company’s services offerings include lawn maintenance, landscaping renovations and property upgrades, and de-icing and snow removal during the winter.

“We conducted an intensive and focused search to secure a new financial partner who will support our continued growth; that process led us to the ultimate selection of Sterling Investment Partners,” said Edward Schatz Jr, CEO of HeartLand. “While they possess the depth of financial resources we needed, they also bring an understanding of and enthusiasm for this business.”