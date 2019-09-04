Construction on Sundance store in Westport underway

Construction on the 3,920-square-foot Sundance store in Westport is underway, with an opening expected later this year or early next year.

As previously reported, Sundance Holdings Group, Robert Redford’s retail brand, signed in January a long-term lease at 69-97 Main St., previously the site of an Ann Taylor store.

“Sundance selected the best retail location on Westport’s Main Street,” Empire State Realty Trust Executive Vice President, Real Estate Thomas P. Durels, said at the time. “They will have great visibility, the best central location and easy access to public parking for their customers.”

There are 15 Sundance stores now operating around the country, with additional locations in San Antonio, Seattle and Cincinnati also scheduled to open by year’s end.

Sundance was founded by Redford as General Store in Utah’s Sundance Village in 1969 and published its first catalog 20 years later.