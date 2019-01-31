Robert Redford’s Sundance retail store opening in Westport

Sundance Holdings Group, Robert Redford’s retail brand, has signed a 3,920-square-foot long-term lease in Westport at 69-97 Main St., previously the site of an Ann Taylor store.

“Sundance selected the best retail location on Westport’s Main Street,” said Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Executive Vice President, Real Estate Thomas P. Durels. “They will have great visibility, the best central location and easy access to public parking for their customers.”

Durels noted that adjacent tenant lululemon at 91 Main St. also recently expanded its location to 5,645 square feet. Two other retail spaces, of 2,005 square feet and 2,963 square feet – with frontage on both Main and Parker Harding Plaza and with 277 parking spaces – remain available, he said.

Brenda Wurtz of Dallimore & Co. represented Sundance and Jeremy Ezra of RKF represented lululemon in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by ESRT Senior Vice President Fred C. Posniak.

Sundance was founded by Redford as General Store in Utah’s Sundance Village in 1969 and published its first catalog 20 years later.