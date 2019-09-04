United Way of Westchester and Putnam names Thomas Gabriel as president and CEO

Thomas Gabriel, the chief development officer for Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, will be the new CEO and president of the United Way of Westchester and Putnam effective Oct. 7.

Gabriel will succeed Alana Sweeny, who said in March that she was stepping away from the role. Sweeny had been with the White Plains organization since 2014.

Gabriel, 50, of South Salem, joined Legal Services of the Hudson Valley in 2015. He previously worked for Westchester Land Trust, United Way of Greenwich, VNA & Hospice Care Foundation of Hudson Valley and United Cerebral Palsy of Westchester.

“Tom is a transformational leader who has a thorough understanding of the communities we serve and shares the values and vision of our United Way,” said June Blanc, chairwoman of the UWWP board of directors. “Under his stewardship we are confident that we will enhance our impact throughout Westchester and Putnam and empower residents in the areas of education, income and health.”

Gabriel said, “Helping individuals and families get the resources they need to better their lives is something that I have always been committed to doing. The United Way understands that the mission that matters is breaking the cycle of poverty by helping people to become self-sufficient. That’s a winning mission, and one that I am excited to work towards along with the dedicated team at United Way of Westchester and Putnam.”

Gabriel has served on United Way of Westchester and Putnam’s Not-for-Profit Leadership Summit Committee for the past few years. He is also a board member with the Association of Development Officers.

Gabriel was named the 2019 Outstanding Fundraising Professional by the Association of Development Officers and received the 2019 C-Suite Award from Westfair Communications.