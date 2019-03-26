United Way of Westchester/Putnam seeking new CEO; Alana Sweeny leaving post

United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) has created a seven-member search committee to find a successor to Alana Sweeny, who has announced she is leaving her position as president and CEO of the White Plains-based nonprofit after the current fiscal year ends on June 30.

Sweeny has been in the post since 2014. She is now 69 years old and said she intends to spend more time with her family and also do some traveling. Sweeny said she plans to continue to actively support the United Way on the local, state and national levels and thanked the UWWP board and staff for their dedication to the organization’s mission.

Sweeny said, “There is no doubt that we are succeeding in our mission to give people the tools to become self-sufficient.’’

June Blanc, president of the UWWP’s board of directors, said, “It will be difficult to find another such charismatic and visionary leader, but we are in a very good place to start the next chapter.’’

UWWP’s annual revenue is about $6 million. It has 16 full-time employees with another 12 full-time staffers working for its 2-1-1 information referral line which received nearly 80,000 calls a year from people seeking help with issues such as heating, food, shelter, taxes, mortgages, child care and natural disasters.

UWWP says those interested in applying for the position should email inquiries, qualifications and salary requirements to Lynn Clifford, vice president of operations, at Admin1@uwwp.org with the subject line “CEO Response.”