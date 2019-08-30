Forever 21 reportedly latest retail chain to consider bankruptcy

“Fast fashion” retailer Forever 21 is reportedly the latest department store chain to consider filing for bankruptcy.

Citing unnamed sources, a report from Bloomberg says the retailer is working with a team of financial advisors to help restructure the company’s debt, but those negotiations have apparently stalled. Should those efforts fail, Forever 21 is purportedly prepared to begin filing for Chapter 11 status.

The company, based in Los Angeles, has not officially commented on the report.

There are 600 Forever 21 stores in the U.S. – including in Danbury, Stamford, Trumbull and Yonkers – with additional outlets in Canada, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

If true, Forever 21’s bankruptcy would follow in the recent footsteps of a number of high-profile stores like Payless, Toys R Us and Charlotte Russe. The news comes on the heels of this week’s announcement that Lord & Taylor, which has closed a number of stores recently, is being acquired by Le Tote.