Dutchess couple owes IRS $1.4M for unpaid income taxes

A federal judge has issued a $1.4 million judgment against a Dutchess County couple for unpaid income taxes the government has been trying to collect for 11 years.

Michael E. Satz and Marietta M. Staples of Staatsburg had refused to pay their full assessments, according to a lawsuit filed last year by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, despite numerous attempts by the IRS, through correspondence and direct contact, to collect.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel issued an order Aug. 14 consolidating federal tax liens for unpaid income taxes in 2006, 2008 and 2015.

The judgment includes more than $1.2 million in taxes and $165,000 in penalties and interest that continue to accrue.

The couple stipulated to the judgment, according to a settlement document filed by their attorney, Varun Kathait of Melville. But the agreement is silent on when or how they will satisfy the judgment.

Satz, a lawyer, was a founder and CEO of Capital Re Corp. from 1988 to 1998, and CEO of American Capital Access Holdings from 2000 to 2004, according to a LinkedIn profile. More recently, he has been active as a vice chairman of Big League Barbers, a franchisor of sports-themed barber shops, and as chairman of BarterQuest, an online bartering service.

Staples was listed on old federal campaign finance reports as a housewife and a writer.

The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey K. Lee.