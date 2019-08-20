Shelton property sells for $6.6 million; nine-building complex planned

Developer Fountain Square LLC has bought 801 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton for $6.6 million from The United Illuminating Co.

According to Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT Senior Vice President Chris O’Hara, who represented UI in the transaction, the property consists of 104,000 square feet of office/warehouse and vehicle maintenance facilities.

Fountain Square has received approval from the city to develop the site into a 125,000-square-foot, nine-building complex with a 123-room hotel, office building, restaurants, retail stores, pharmacy, bank and coffee shop.