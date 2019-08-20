Bridgeport’s Harbor Yard Amphitheater names concessions vendor

Although construction on Bridgeport’s Harbor Yard Amphitheater has been proceeding slowly, its operators maintain that progress can be seen by their naming of a food and beverages service provider.

Philadelphia’s Aramark, which handles concessions and facilities management at more than 150 sports and entertainment venues, will be responsible for general concessions, clubs, suites and onsite catering as well as special events at the $15 million, 5,500-seat amphitheater.

“Aramark is the perfect fit,” Harbor Yard Amphitheater developer Howard Saffan said. “Aramark creates unique food experiences that exceed expectations. That is exactly what we strive for at HYA; a premier entertainment experience memorable for all.”

Having broken ground in July 2018 on the site that was previously the home stadium of the Bridgeport Bluefish minor league baseball team, the amphitheater – at 500 Main St. on the Long Island Sound – was originally scheduled to open this past spring, then this summer. The venue, operated in association with Live Nation Entertainment and the City of Bridgeport, is now looking to open sometime in 2020.

Remaining to be seen is how the new facility will impact the 10,000-seat Webster Bank Arena next door at 600 Main St. Saffan said that he hoped to “work collaboratively with the arena to create an entertainment district” in Bridgeport.