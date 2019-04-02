Neurological Specialists combining two offices in Stratford move

Neurological Specialists has signed a 10-year lease for 5,744 square feet on the main floor of Merritt 8 Corporate Park, 99 Hawley Lane in Stratford.

The practice will consolidate two existing locations – 2590 Main St. in Stratford and 4 Corporate Drive in Shelton – in the new space. Property owner Merritt 8 Owner LLC was represented by Joseph Coci, and Neurological Specialists was represented by Avison Young Associate Eva Kornreich.

The practice had been seeking a more modern office and building to better serve patients, as well as to save on operational costs by combining two offices into one in an accessible location.

The building is directly across the street from Hawley Lane Mall and the Trumbull Marriott. Its largest tenants are Yale New Haven Health Services and New York Life Insurance Co.

In addition to a full medical office build-out, the landlord will add a handicap ramp and ADA electric doors to the main building entrance. Handicap-accessible restrooms will also be added to the tenant’s space.