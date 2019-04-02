Maureen Hanley out as president and CEO of Maritime Aquarium after three...

After about three months on the job, Maureen Hanley has been relieved of her position as president and CEO of The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

No reason was given for the move, which took place on Feb. 11 but has only now been announced. In a statement, a spokesman for the facility said: “Because this is a matter of aquarium personnel, more details will not be made public.”

It was an abrupt departure for Hanley, who before joining the aquarium in November held various positions at Commerce Bank, TD Bank Group – which acquired Commerce in 2007 for $8.5 billion – and, most recently, United Bank. As of April 2, her LinkedIn profile still lists her as president/CEO of the aquarium; her Facebook page has been inactive since December.

The Easton resident was the eighth president – and third woman to hold the position – in the 30-year history of the aquarium. She replaced Brian Davis, who left in May 2018, after a months-long search.

The facility’s spokesman said that no timetable or process has been started to select a new president. Day-to-day duties of the president have been assumed by Dave Truedson, chief operating officer, and John Joyce, the chief financial officer, with oversight by the aquarium’s board of trustees.

That is the same process the aquarium operated in for the six months between the tenures of Davis and Hanley.