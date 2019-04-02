Diageo moving offices from Norwalk to Stamford

Drinks giant Diageo has leased approximately 40,000 square feet of office space at 200 Elm St. in Stamford as part of its relocation from Norwalk.

In January, the company announced that its leases at 810 Main Ave. in Norwalk, which has served as its North American headquarters, and at 530 Fifth Ave. in New York City were nearing their expiration, and that it had signed a lease for about 87,000 square feet at 3 World Trade Center as its new headquarters. At that time, Diageo said it would still maintain a Fairfield County presence.

The move to Stamford will take place in spring 2020 and involve reassigning about 250 employees – “specifically our R&D/Innovation center of excellence and local shared service activities where there are synergies in ways of working,” according to a Diageo spokesperson.

“This new space will bring us closer to downtown amenities while also providing an outstanding showcase for our diverse portfolio of brands,” which include Johnnie walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, the spokesperson said. “The move will be another enabler in accelerating our business growth, while helping us to create the vibrant culture and workplace of the future that we aspire to. We are excited about this next chapter in Fairfield County and remain committed to Connecticut.”

The New York move is scheduled for spring 2021.

Building & Land Technology acquired 200 Elm and its sister building, 695 E. Main St., in 2012, later completing a multimillion-dollar renovation. Deloitte anchors 695 E. Main, the Clock Tower Building, occupying the majority of the building, while 200 Elm’s tenants include Henkel Consumer Goods, RSM, Tudor Investment Management, CA Technologies, and Webster Bank.

Drew Saunders, Ed Tonnessen, and Andrew Lutzer of JLL represented Diageo in the transaction.

The move actually represents a return to Stamford, which had been Diageo’s North American headquarters before it moved to Norwalk in 2004.