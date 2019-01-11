Diageo to leave Norwalk; says it will maintain an office in Fairfield County

Diageo to leave Norwalk; says it will maintain an office in Fairfield...

Adult beverage behemoth Diageo is exiting Norwalk but will maintain an office in a to-be-determined Fairfield County location, the company has announced.

The move comes as Diageo’s leases in Norwalk and New York City near their expiration, according to a Diageo spokesperson. The London company, whose North American headquarters are at 801 Main Ave. in Norwalk, will now make New York City its primary North American location. The moves are expected to take place in January 2020.

Now based in midtown at 530 Fifth Ave., Diageo has signed a lease for about 87,000 square feet at 3 World Trade Center, where it will occupy the 41st and 42nd floors. It will invest about $31 million in the new offices.

New York state is offering Diageo up to $6.6 million in performance-based Excelsior Tax Credits to move jobs to the city. The state said the deal is expected to retain 150 Diageo jobs in the city and attract 350 more.

“With both Diageo Norwalk and New York office leases due to expire, we have taken the opportunity to review our future workplace locations,” said Diageo North America President Deirdre Mahlan. “We are committed to continuing to operate in Connecticut. Our Fairfield County office will house a number of teams, including our innovation center of excellence.”

The office in lower Manhattan will combine Diageo’s commercial and marketing businesses, the spokesperson said.

Diageo’s brands include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and Guinness. Last year it acquired ultra-premium mezcal brand Pierde Almas, and in 2017 it bought George Clooney’s tequila Casamigos.