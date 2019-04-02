Ralph L. DePanfilis named chairman at Fairfield County Bank

Fairfield County Bank has announced that Ralph L. DePanfilis will become its new chairman of the board effective May 1. He replaces Paul S. McNamara, who retired at the end of 2018 after 32 years as chairman.

DePanfilis is founder and managing partner of R.L. DePanfilis & Co. LLC, a Norwalk-based public accounting and business consulting firm that opened in 1979. DePanfilis was elected to the Ridgefield-headquartered bank’s board in 1999 and has served as vice chairman since 2004. He also serves on the audit committee of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and previously served as a board member of Connecticut Renaissance Inc., the Norwalk YMCA and the Norwalk Rotary Club, as well as the board of governors of the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants.

“The vast experience Mr. DePanfilis brings to the board as Chairman will continue to benefit the Bank and our Community,” said David Schneider, CEO of Fairfield County Bank. “We are very excited, and we look forward to Ralph’s vision of keeping Fairfield County Bank a prominent financial institution.”