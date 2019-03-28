David Lehman confirmed as Connecticut’s DECD commissioner

Former Goldman Sachs partner David Lehman has been confirmed as the commissioner of economic and community development by a 28-8 vote in the Connecticut Senate.

Lehman’s tenure at Goldman, which coincided with the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis, had been the subject of much debate. During his confirmation hearing, Lehman, who joined the company in 2004, denied that he knowingly sold intentionally inflated products to customers.

“Today’s vote was a critical step towards our aggressive commitment to growing Connecticut’s economy – through strategic policies and programs in support of all facets of our diverse economy,” Gov. Ned Lamont said yesterday. “Since nominating David for this role, he has hit the ground running – connecting with over 30 of our state’s business leaders, touring companies in nearly a dozen communities across the state, meeting with all regional chambers of commerce and sitting down with numerous legislators.”

Connecticut Economic Resource Center co-chairs Indra Nooyi and Jim Smith released a joint statement saying that Lehman’s confirmation “sends a strong message to businesses large and small, to startups and to entrepreneurs who want to make our state their home: This is a new day, there is new leadership, and we look forward to working with you to make Connecticut a more business-friendly state for your company.”