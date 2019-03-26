Westfair Communications to host Outstanding Women in Business event

Join Westfair Communications as it hosts Outstanding Women in Business on April 4 with Marria Pooya, managing partner of the Greenwich Med Spa; Avideh Safaei, executive director of J.P. Morgan Securities; and Hannie Sio-Stellakis, public relations manager at Neiman Marcus Westchester.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at The Castle Hotel & Spa in Tarrytown.

Prior to lunch you’ll have the chance to network with speakers and attendees, and enter for a chance to win prizes from our partners at Canyon Ranch and Courtyard Travel. During lunch, speakers will cover topics intrinsic to a woman’s success such as wealth management, well-being and health.

For more information, go to bit.ly/2TMBjf4.