Trade group launches ad campaign to allow CT beer sales in big-box retailers

The Connecticut Alcohol Retailers Exchange Inc. (CARE), a trade association representing package stores and liquor retailers, has launched an advertising campaign seeking public support for expanding state law to enable big box retailers to sell beer.

CARE argued that nearly 40 states allow retailers such as Target and Walmart to sell beer, and adding Connecticut to that list would improve the state’s economic development attractiveness.

In a YouTube-based advertisement, a local resident identified as Jess Camp argues that allowing those retailers to include beer in their product offerings “will make Connecticut a place where more companies want to invest and hire people. Cheers, Connecticut!”

Also featured in the advertisement is Bob Chicoine, co-owner of the Florida-based craft brewery Engine 15 Brewing, which is opening a location in Milford. Chicoine uses his camera time to insist that letting Target and Walmart sell beer like other grocery stores is “a no-brainer.”

“In Connecticut, we need to adapt with changing times, and that means modernizing our state’s alcohol laws,” said Josh Hughes, founder and executive director of CARE. “Our package store and retail members want to repeal the minimum price package stores can sell wine and spirits, allow package stores to be able to grow and own more permits, allow package stores to be able to sell to markets outside of the state, and if you’re functioning as a grocery store – like Target and Walmart – you should be able to buy beer there.”