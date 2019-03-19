New mixed-use building proposed for downtown Port Chester

Plans for a new mixed-use building have been filed with the Port Chester Planning Commission, with a review set for its March 25 meeting. The applicant, 108 Gateway Development LLC, proposes a 9-story structure with 115 residential units, ground-floor retail, office space on the second floor and 104 parking spaces.

The application, submitted by Anthony Gioffre III of the White Plains-based law firm Cuddy & Feder, is for property at 108 S. Main St. It is within a block of the Metro-North train station.

White Plains-based developer Ed DeLaurentis and James K. Coleman of Houlihan-Parnes Relators LLC are members of 108 Gateway Development LLC. DeLaurentis told the Business Journal that the new proposal should be viewed in connection with their nearby One Gateway Plaza building, which is 100 percent occupied.

“It is one of the most important gateways, entrances, to Port Chester and we feel we’re completing that gateway by proposing this new development which will complement everything which is going on there,” DeLaurentis said.

The site at 108 S. Main St. has been used as a parking lot. Previously, an apartment building stood there. “There will be a whole new level of vitality brought to the gateway,” DeLaurentis said about the anticipated effect of the proposed building.

The application asks for special exception use and site plan approvals. It is believed that variances that will be required include those for building height, the number of stories, floor-area ratio and lot-area per dwelling unit. At present, the zoning for the property is said to allow 5 stories and 60 feet in height. The Business Journal was told that the developer is asking for an additional 28 feet in building height and the 9 stories. Port Chester’s Zoning Board of Appeals will review the requested variances.

The ground-floor retail will cover approximately 3,000 square feet. The second-floor office space would comprise approximately 2,600 square feet, intended for use as a coworking location. The project’s architect, Philip A. Fruchter of the White Plains firm Papp Architects, told the Business Journal that building residents and members of the public would be able to make arrangements to use space there.

The site was described as being somewhat tight, not allowing room for public amenities such as open space or an extended setback from the street. It is anticipated that some of the parking spaces would be made available for public use. The developer proposes to incorporate green infrastructure on the roof, including the ability to capture stormwater runoff.

“The exterior design features brick and stone masonry and was conceived to complement Port Chester’s historic village downtown,” Fruchter said.

Because it is in such close proximity to the train station, the building fits into the category of a transit-oriented development. The apartments will consist of studio and one-bedroom units.