Bridgeport Rescue Mission buys nursing home for $2.15 million

The Bridgeport Rescue Mission has bought the former Astoria Park Nursing Home at 725 Park Ave. in Bridgeport for $2,150,000. It plans to use the property as its new community center.

“Bridgeport Rescue Mission has the vision to renovate this building to be the home of a care center which will enable us to expand our capacity to meet the basic human needs of the hungry, homeless and addicted,” said its executive director, Terry Wilcox.

725 Park Avenue is a 61,344-square-foot, five-story building on 1.29 acres.

Founded in 1993, the Bridgeport Rescue Mission provides food, shelter, clothing, education, job training and counseling for the urban poor and addicted of Coastal Fairfield County.

The Rescue Mission was represented by Baldwin Pearson & Company Inc., while seller Laureate Astoria LLC was represented by Angel Commercial LLC President Jon Angel.