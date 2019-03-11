Business community to be well-represented at Irish events

With St. Patrick’s Day parades already having taken place in some communities, including White Plains and Peekskill, and more scheduled, members of the Westchester business community are continuing to be as involved in Irish-oriented events in 2019 as they have been in past years.

For example, Chris O’Callaghan of Rye has been selected to be the grand marshal of the Sound Shore St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which takes place in Mamaroneck on March 17. O’Callaghan serves as a managing director of real estate services at investment management company Jones Lang LaSalle. He is responsible for Westchester County, and has been one of the most active commercial office brokers in the tristate region for the past 30 years.

O’Callaghan is a former board chairman at The Business Council of Westchester, former chairman of the Westchester Economic Development Business Coalition and is on the board of governors of the Westchester Country Club in Rye.

When the St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place in Yonkers on March 23, leading it will be a Yonkers small-business woman as grand marshal. Catriona Clarke and husband Shamus operate J.P. Clarke’s Saloon on McLean Avenue in the city.

The Westchester business community will be prominent at the March 17 Friendly Gathering in White Plains. The event, which benefits the nonprofit RDC Center for Counseling & Human Development, will honor William M. Mooney Jr., who is well-known through his role as president and CEO of the Westchester County Association (WCA). Mooney will receive The Sister Joan Haley Spirit of Compassion Award. Prior to heading-up the WCA, Mooney had a 30-year career in banking, serving in executive capacities with several of the nation’s leading financial institutions. Mooney’s service to numerous Westchester nonprofits over the years will be cited.

The Friendly Gathering, which will take place at Congregation Kol Ami in White Plains, features a corned beef and cabbage dinner, Irish songs by Brian Conway and friends, and a performance by The O’Rourke Academy of Irish Dance. In addition to Mooney, the event will honor The White Plains Youth Bureau.