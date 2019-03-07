Stamford, Bridgeport charter schools renewed for two years instead of maximum five

Stamford Academy Charter School and Great Oaks Charter School in Bridgeport have been awarded renewals by the Connecticut Board of Education – although for just two years instead of the maximum five.
The Board’s decision was based in part on the two institutions’ relatively poor performances of late. Stamford recently emerged from a one-year probation period due to such factors as generally inferior student performance, persistent student absenteeism and a high level of student suspensions. Great Oaks’ student scores were below Bridgeport’s average in math and reading, and it also had a high level of student suspensions.
The state operates 24 charter schools, including six in Bridgeport, three in Stamford and one in Norwalk.