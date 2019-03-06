GHP acquires Taxter Road office building in Elmsford

GHP Taxter LLC, one of a number of entities with GHP in its name, has acquired 555 Taxter Road in Elmsford, a 6-story class A office building with 177,428 square feet of rentable space, in a foreclosure proceeding. A new deed for the property was filed on Feb. 28.

On March 5, Westchester real estate veteran Andrew Greenspan, a principal in GHP Office Realty, told the Business Journal that the building had 23 tenants. He said it is approximately 62 percent occupied, compared with 100 percent occupancy for its sister building, the adjacent 565 Taxter Road.

Greenspan said that GHP’s taking control of 555 means they’ll be in a good position to upgrade the 1988 building, just as they have done with 565 Taxter Road.

The buildings at 555 and 565 Taxter are on a 17-acre site known as Taxter Corporate Park. In 2014, Mack-Cali Realty Corp. sold the properties to Keystone Property Group as part of a transaction involving a number of sites in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The price for the package was about $230 million. At the time, 555 Taxter Road was valued at $42 million. As a result of additional transactions affecting ownership and financing of the building in subsequent years, GHP became the mortgage holder.

Greenspan said that the transfer of 555 Taxter Road reflects his organization’s commitment to the Westchester office market. “Well-maintained and well-operated buildings are sought after,” he said. “There is a good demand from tenants.”

Greenspan said that his take on the state of the class A office market in Westchester remains positive. “Rental rates are firming and increasing. When tenants are doing well, they are not so price-sensitive.” He said that’s reflected in GHP’s portfolio of some 30 buildings containing approximately 3 million square feet. “We have very little vacant space,” he said. GHP Office Realty currently lists space available for lease on the sixth floor at 555 Taxter Road at $25 per square foot per year.

GHP Office Realty was founded in November 1999, and is led by Greenspan and James J. Houlihan. Since its inception, GHP Office Realty has been involved in the acquisition, financing, leasing and managing of more than 125 buildings encompassing more than 6 million square feet in 12 states. Greenspan began his real estate career with developer Robert Martin Co. and subsequently was with Mack-Cali Realty.