An 8,400-square-foot mixed-use property at 49 John St. in Southport has sold for $3.1 million.

The two-building property was constructed in 1954 and includes a 3,800-square-foot office space occupied by Earth Animal, a provider of all-natural pet food and pet care products, and a multifamily housing portion consisting of five apartments.

CBRE represented the property’s owner, Stamford-based Post Road Group, in the sale and also procured the buyer, Incubator Associates LP.