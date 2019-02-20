New leadership roles at White Plains Hospital

White Plains Hospital has announced the appointment of new department directors and section chiefs.

John Cardasis is the new section chief of critical care, overseeing a team of intensivists. He is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care medicine.

Kay Lovig, a specialist in endocrinology and metabolism with a focus on women’s health, weight management, thyroid disorders and diabetes, is the new section chief of endocrinology. She is board certified in internal medicine and endocrinology.

Boris Chulpayev is the new section chief of neurology. He also is the director of the hospital’s stroke program. He is board certified in neurology and psychiatry and board-eligible in vascular neurology.

Andy Casden is the department director of orthopedics. He is a board-certified orthopedic spinal surgeon.

Zsolt Kulcsar is the new section chief of rheumatology. He is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology.

Lori Madmon is the new director of pediatrics. A board-certified pediatrician, she oversees the care of all pediatric patients admitted to White Plains Hospital.

Carolyn Lederman is the new section chief of ophthalmology. She is a board-certified ophthalmologist and specializes in pediatric ophthalmology