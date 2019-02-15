JLL snags experienced broker team to expand Westchester, Fairfield offices

JLL has hired away an experienced team of brokers from Colliers International to help expand its presence in Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Jones Lang LaSalle, an international real estate services firm, has hired Al Gutierrez as managing director, Ian Ceppos as executive vice president and Stephanie Coleman as vice president in its

Stamford office. The team will report to Drew Saunders, the broker lead for JLL in Westchester and Fairfield counties.

The team will guide an expansion of JLL’s tenant representation and agency leasing services in both Fairfield and Westchester.

“Together, Al Gutierrez, Ian Ceppos and Stephanie Coleman bring a tremendous amount of local market expertise and industry knowledge, particularly in the areas of agency leasing, medical office buildings and investment sales,” said Saunders in a press release. “They also bring a welcomed energy and excitement to this market.”

Gutierrez was most recently the executive managing director in Colliers’ Stamford office. Ceppos was senior managing director of that same office, while Coleman was director. Gutierrez has 25 years experience in the Westchester and Fairfield commercial real estate markets, while Ceppos and Coleman have been working in the region for 15 and 17 years, respectively.

The team has completed agency leasing and tenant representation deals totaling more than 7 million square feet in both counties. A health care-focused unit within the broker team has completed more than 450,000 square feet in health care-related transactions.

Gutierrez, Ceppos and Coleman were recognized in 2016 for their representation of Wine Enthusiast Cos. in its relocation to Valhalla. The transaction was named 2016 Westchester County Deal of the year by the NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association.