Elayne and James Schoke Jewish Family Service moving to The Classic in Stamford

The Elayne and James Schoke Jewish Family Service of Fairfield County has bought new headquarters at 196 Greyrock Place in Stamford. The purchase price for the 7,500-square-foot office condominium at The Classic, was $925,000, according to Sean Cahill, principal and managing director of Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office.

Avison Young agents Christopher Grundy and James Searl completed the sale, while Cushman & Wakefield agents Trip Hoffman and Brian Scruton served as the agency broker.

The nonprofit Jewish Family Service will be relocating from 733 Summer St. in Stamford, which will be demolished and rebuilt as residential apartments. The organization had intended to sign a long-term lease at another location on Summer Street, but Grundy and Searl secured a space that had been built out for a non- profit with similar operations.

The unit is the only commercial space in the new location and offers more square footage for the Jewish Family Service than its prior location.

The Elayne and James Schoke Jewish Family Service of Fairfield County has served Stamford, Westport, Bridgeport and upper Fairfield County since 1978. Its mission is to sustain families and individuals through life’s challenges and to build strong communities.