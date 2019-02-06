New GHP Office Realty energy storage system among largest in New York

GHP Office Realty has installed what it says is one of the largest energy storage systems in a commercial building in New York at its headquarters in Harrison. The company expects the system to save money and reduce reduce its reliance on the grid during days of peak demand.

The company – which is a division of Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC – announced Feb. 5 that it has completed installation of a 375 kilowatt battery storage system at its office at 4 West Red Oak Lane.The project was funded through Con Edison’s Energy Effeciency program, the first of its kind for the utility’s initiative, according to GHP Office Realty.

“We are proud to lead New York’s real estate community in installing one of the largest energy storage systems in a commercial building in New York state,” said Andrew M. Greenspan, principal of GHP. “This battery storage system is a no-brainer for us as a commercial landlord: it reduces our energy bills, improves efficiency and power quality, while reducing our carbon footprint.”

GHP worked with Peak Power Inc., an energy services provider based in Toronto. The storage system uses artificial intelligence to store energy for use during times it predicts will have high demand for energy. The technology will help the company save money on energy costs long term, while also allowing the building to reduce the overall demand on peak days, such as during extreme heat in the summer, GHP said.

Vicki Kuo, director of Energy Efficiency for Con Edison, said the project “offers a glimpse into our clean energy future in which customers will have reliability and resiliency.”

GHP also won the praise of Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who said in a statement released through the company that GHP is “both being a good local neighbor by decreasing the likelihood of outages and being a good global citizen by decreasing reliance on non-renewable energy sources.”

GHP has acquired, financed, redeveloped, leased or managed more than 6 million square feet of office space in Westchester, Rockland, Fairfield and Bergen counties.