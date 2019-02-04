One Dock Street in Stamford sees three new leases and one renewal

Three new leases were signed and one lease renewal was completed at One Dock Street, a refurbished 1883 former mill building-turned-office complex in the South End of Stamford.

Amherst Pierpont, an independent broker-dealer operating in the fixed-income capital markets, leased 2,392 square feet. DXT Commodities, an international trading house focused on the wholesale natural gas and power market, leased 3,496 square feet. And Six One Commodities LLC, a company created last September when Pinnacle Asset Management LP acquired the North American natural gas wholesale trading business from Sierentz Global Merchants LLC, leased 1,608 square feet. The lease renewal transaction involved G3 Architects and its 1,304-square-foot space.

Newmark Knight Frank represented the property’s owners, ClearRock Properties LLC and Juster Properties, in all four transactions, as well as Amherst Pierpont. Cushman & Wakefield represented DXT Commodities and G3 Architects, while Six One Commodities was represented in-house. According to ClearRock Properties, more than 95 percent of the 7-story, 86,000-square-foot loft-style building has maintained occupancy for the past five years.