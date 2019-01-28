Azure Stages opens professional soundstage in Scarsdale

Now open in downtown Scarsdale: a professional soundstage.

Azure Stages celebrated a grand opening last month at 135 Summerfield St. in the village. The space is advertising itself as a place for commercials, event and modeling photography, feature films and special effects shots.

Azure Stages is founded by Robert DePalma and Joe Piacentino. In an announcement for the space’s opening, Piacentino said that “being in the production industry for many years, we saw a gap in this regional market outside of NYC. The area needed a professional space for video and film production, so we created Azure Stages.”

The space features: a large white cyclorama wall that can be painted to suit a variety of needs; a pre-lit green cyclorama wall; an industrial style office set; full light grid; control room; editing suites; stage manager; makeup room and a kitchen. Azure Stages also can provide production crews and equipment, lighting packages, craft services, makeup artists and photographers.

The new space has the county’s backing. Natasha Caputo, director of Westchester County Tourism & Film, said the opening “builds visibility and increases business to the county,” particularly for a film industry she said delivers $30 million in economic activity yearly.