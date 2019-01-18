Multimillion-dollar renovations completed at 2187 Atlantic Ave. in Stamford

Stamford interior design firm MKDA has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of 2187 Atlantic Ave. in that city’s Harbor Point on behalf of alternative asset management firm Black Diamond Capital Management.

Renovations of the 106,000-square-foot boutique office building, formerly Clearwater House, include exterior upgrades consisting of a new entrance with an approach from the street that includes an architecturally unique fin system and modern landscaping. Interior upgrades consist of a new lobby, elevators, bathrooms and common areas.

“We rebranded the 1985 asset with a modern tone that builds upon the building’s attributes and aligns the property with its vibrant Harbor Point waterfront location,” said MKDA Executive Managing Director Julia Lindh. “The oceanic fin concept was devised as a means to create curb appeal from the main road, and to redirect attention from the prominent parking garage to the building’s entrance and interior.”

MKDA painted the parking garage dark grey and, eschewing the typical screen treatment, added wave-like architectural fins with integrated LED lights to the foreground. Designed in 10 different curved patterns and rising 20 feet high, the 34 fins wrap around the front of the garage and building.

In addition, the design team modernized the entrance with an enclosed dual-height glass vestibule, glass revolving doors and a glass and metal canopy. White stone and uplights replaced the black stone that had previously flanked the entrance.

MKDA also designed a new food counter, common area finishes and bathrooms.