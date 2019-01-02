Luxury apartment complex The Curb opening in Norwalk

The Curb, a newly constructed luxury rental community offering 235 units at North 7 in Norwalk, will officially open with an open house from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 5. The building’s leasing office will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Curb includes a sundeck with pool and grills, outdoor games, firepits, coworking space, a dog park, a running/walking trail, a resident lounge and fitness center. Many apartments include river views and private balconies.

“We imagined an urban community and not just apartments. The Curb brings youthful energy to North 7, and the feeling of ‘us.’ We tailored this building to give life to this concept,” said Carl R. Kuehner, chairman of Building and Land Technology.