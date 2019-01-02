Home Latest News BOMA Westchester elects 2019 slate

BOMA Westchester elects 2019 slate

BOMA
Standing, from left, Bill Bassett, Robert McNamara, Michael Borrero, Vinny Finnegan and Scott Tangredi. Seated, from left, Stephanie Manfredi, Geraldine Molloy, Caroline Molloy, Susan Curtis and Joyce Jonap.

The Building Owners and Managers Association of Westchester County has elected a new group of leaders.

The group, which represents the county’s building owners, property managers and tradespeople, announced Jan. 2 that it swore in the board in December at Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains.

That includes Susan Curtis, who was re-elected BOMA Westchester’s president. Scott Tangredi of SL Green’s Reckson division, also continues his role as vice president. Caroline Molloy, of Cushman & Wakefield, was sworn in for an additional term as secretary and treasurer.

Elected as directors were Michael Borrero of Simone Development Cos.; Vinny Finnegan of Gedney Way Consultants LLC; Stephanie Manfredi of Colliers International; Robert McNamara of GHP Office Realty and Geraldine Molloy of Newmark Knight Frank

William Bassett of Cushman & Wakefield is the immediate past president, while Joyce Jonap of Strauss Paper Company is the organization’s allied representative. Dean Bender, of Thompson & Bender, is the group’s public relations adviser.

