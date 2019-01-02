BOMA Westchester elects 2019 slate

The Building Owners and Managers Association of Westchester County has elected a new group of leaders.

The group, which represents the county’s building owners, property managers and tradespeople, announced Jan. 2 that it swore in the board in December at Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains.

That includes Susan Curtis, who was re-elected BOMA Westchester’s president. Scott Tangredi of SL Green’s Reckson division, also continues his role as vice president. Caroline Molloy, of Cushman & Wakefield, was sworn in for an additional term as secretary and treasurer.

Elected as directors were Michael Borrero of Simone Development Cos.; Vinny Finnegan of Gedney Way Consultants LLC; Stephanie Manfredi of Colliers International; Robert McNamara of GHP Office Realty and Geraldine Molloy of Newmark Knight Frank

William Bassett of Cushman & Wakefield is the immediate past president, while Joyce Jonap of Strauss Paper Company is the organization’s allied representative. Dean Bender, of Thompson & Bender, is the group’s public relations adviser.