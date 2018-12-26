For the 15th year in a row, White Plains-based Heineken USA is partnering with the city and the White Plains Business Improvement District to offer the “New Year. Safe Ride.” program. Free rides home from the ball-drop location and celebration in downtown White Plains to anywhere in Westchester will be offered to New Year’s Eve revelers over 21 who have been drinking and shouldn’t be driving.

The transportation stand will be at the corner of East Post Road and Mamaroneck Avenue between 11p.m. on Dec. 31 and 3 a.m. on Jan. 1. More than 5,000 people have used the program since its inception.

At Heineken USA’s holiday party in White Plains, Stephanie Kersten-Johnston, director of sustainable business for the company, said, “It’s been an honor to work with our community partners over the past 15 years on the ‘New Year. Safe Ride.’ program to help ensure that revelers enjoy their celebrations and arrive home safe.”

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said, “By staying close to home in downtown White Plains, Westchester residents have a convenient place to have fun and enjoy the New Year.”

The holiday party showcased Heineken 0.0, a nonalcoholic version of the company’s namesake beer, which it will launch nationwide next month.