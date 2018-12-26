Darien Foundation grants $50K for upgrades at Darien Nature Center

The Darien Nature Center has received a $50,000 grant from the Darien Foundation to upgrade its animal exhibit room. The Nature Center plans to create a New England forest and pond ecosystem exhibit that will showcase native turtle species in their habitat along with other pond wildlife.

Plans for the 50-square foot ecosystem project include multiple viewing angles, an illuminated cascading waterfall, informational signs and interactive features. Nature center officials said the project will launch the renovation of the rest of its animal exhibit room to eventually upgrade enclosures for its resident screech owls, snakes, lizards, rabbits and other species.

Now in its 20th year, The Darien Foundation has funded more than $4.2 million in grants for technology and capital initiatives. In 2018 it awarded $228,500 in grants to six organizations.