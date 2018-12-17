PCI Creative Group wins Marcom Awards

PCI Creative Group was the recipient of two 2018 Marcom Awards: A gold award for the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy Annual Report in the nonprofit publications category, which it designed, printed and mailed.

The company also received an award for the Dine Out for Blythdedale campaign for the Blythedale Children’s Hospital providing logo design, design of all print, digital and promotional materials and printing and mailing of the direct-mail materials.

The Marcom Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. There were more than 6,500 entries from throughout the U.S., Canada and 18 other countries. It is one of the oldest, largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

PCI Creative Group is a cross-media marketing resource company in Stamford.