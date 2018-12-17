Ridgefield’s Purple Frog Gift Shop slams Amazon in closing announcement

The owner of Ridgefield’s Purple Frog Gift Shop announced the closing of her business with a slam at Amazon and a warning that the e-commerce behemoth will decimate the town’s independent retailers.

Emma Hardiman opened Purple Frog at 414 Main St. in April 2013 and offered a line of baby and young children’s clothing, jewelry, cards and assorted gifts. Hardiman used her store’s Facebook page to announce that her business will shut down on Dec. 31, stating that it was “time for new adventures” while praising Ridgefield as a “special town with great people.’

But Hardiman also told her Facebook followers that she will be “continuing to shop local” and prophesized that the favoring of e-commerce over local retail will doom Ridgefield’s retail sector.

“Please remember your Ridgefield stores during a time when Amazon is breaking all online records,” she wrote. “If this trend continues our precious downtown is going to look very different in 5 years’ time.”