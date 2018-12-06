U.S. Rep. DeLauro gives thumbs up to new XPO pregnancy care policy

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee have responded favorably to XPO Logistics’ announcement that it is instituting a new pregnancy care policy.

DeLauro and Cohen are among 97 Congress members who have written to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce seeking a hearing on the allegations of mistreatment of employees at XPO Logistics facilities around the country. XPO announced its new pregnancy care policy earlier this week.

“XPO’s announcement is a welcome first step to ensure pregnant workers are provided the appropriate accommodations for their health and the health of their baby,” DeLauro said. “All workers deserve to be treated with dignity and respect by their employers, not discriminated against and mistreated until their health is at risk. I look forward to ensuring the company makes good on these policies and I urge other companies to follow suit.”

“I’m encouraged that XPO Logistics has made good on its commitment to me when we met in Memphis to make substantive reforms,” Cohen said. “I believe this is a step in the right direction, but we must continue to ensure that all workers are treated fairly, that the law reflects that and that companies across the country adhere to these core American values.”

XPO also clarified that it engaged Tina Tchen, an expert in gender equity and workplace cultural compliance, to conduct an overall review of its workplace culture in May. Following an investigation launched last month by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and eight other senators into allegedly unsafe working conditions at a Memphis warehouse owned by XPO, Tchen’s investigation was expanded to include that matter.

When Tchen’s investigation is completed, the company said, “we are committed to implementing any recommended improvements.

“At the same time, we’re taking proactive steps to enhance our policies,” XPO said. “Our new approach is tailor-made to provide the kind of support pregnant women need, without impact for any temporary change in the nature of their work. We look forward to sharing more details about the work we do to foster a culture of respect and information regarding the enhanced policies and benefits we are launching to support women and families with these representatives.”