Manafort Brothers Inc. hosts 100th anniversary party

Manafort Brothers Inc. kicked off its 100th anniversary celebration by hosting a party of the century to thank those who have helped them build one of the top construction conglomerates in the Northeast. More than 800 guests, including business, political and industry leaders joined friends, family and employees for an elegant evening at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville on Nov. 9. A collection of construction vehicles and specialty equipment was on display in the parking lot.
Inside, the construction-equipment theme was reflected in the giant carved ice sculptures and floral table arrangements. Live musical entertainment was accompanied by a slide show and video presentation documenting the history of the family-run company. Commemorative glass and metal paperweights with the company logo were given as a gift to each attendee.
President James Manafort Jr. shared plans for the company’s future expansion, including its newly constructed Plainville headquarters, to accommodate its continued growth. Other speakers included Gary Giulietti from Lockton Companies, attorney Louis Pepe of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP and Marty Tubbs, a longtime Manafort Brothers employee.
“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us professionally and personally throughout our 100-year journey,” said Manafort. “All of us are proud to carry on our great-grandfather’s legacy and pass it on to the next generation.”
What began in 1919 as the New Britain House Wrecking Co. by James Manafort is now the oldest demolition company in the Northeast with regional offices in Worcester, Massachusetts; and Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Two partners at the Law Offices of Eliovson and Tenore in Fairfield have been selected by their peers for honors under a program run by Thomson Reuters.
Linda L. Eliovson, dubbed a Connecticut Super Lawyer for 2018, provides legal services in matters related to estate planning and administration, wills and trusts, probate and conservatorships and elder law, including asset protection. She is founder and principal in the law firm and has been the recipient of many awards and has earned an AV Preeminent rating over the last 10 years under the Martindale Hubbell National Peer Review. Eliovson serves on the Alzheimer’s Association’s Public Policy Sub-Committee; Executive Committee, Elder Law Section of the Connecticut Bar Association; and the Estate and Probate Section of the state Bar Association.
Christine M. Tenore was named one of the Rising Stars for 2018. This selection is based on an evaluation of 12 indicators, including peer recognition and professional achievement in legal practice. As with her partner, she represents clients with issues related to elder law, estate planning and probate.
Selection to Rising Stars is limited to a small number of attorneys in each state. Tenore is one of a few attorneys to achieve the distinction, earning the respect of peers as one of the top-rated attorneys in the nation.
She is a member of the Board of the Wilton Social Services Commission and is an active member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Connecticut Chapter, Fairfield County Bar Association, Greater Bridgeport Bar Association and the Connecticut Bar Association’s (CBA) Trusts & Estates Sections as well as the Executive Committee of the Elder Law Section. She is a member of the Greater Bridgeport Elderly Services Council and the Connecticut Geriatrics Society.