Manafort Brothers Inc. hosts 100th anniversary party

Manafort Brothers Inc. kicked off its 100th anniversary celebration by hosting a party of the century to thank those who have helped them build one of the top construction conglomerates in the Northeast. More than 800 guests, including business, political and industry leaders joined friends, family and employees for an elegant evening at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville on Nov. 9. A collection of construction vehicles and specialty equipment was on display in the parking lot.

Inside, the construction-equipment theme was reflected in the giant carved ice sculptures and floral table arrangements. Live musical entertainment was accompanied by a slide show and video presentation documenting the history of the family-run company. Commemorative glass and metal paperweights with the company logo were given as a gift to each attendee.

President James Manafort Jr. shared plans for the company’s future expansion, including its newly constructed Plainville headquarters, to accommodate its continued growth. Other speakers included Gary Giulietti from Lockton Companies, attorney Louis Pepe of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP and Marty Tubbs, a longtime Manafort Brothers employee.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us professionally and personally throughout our 100-year journey,” said Manafort. “All of us are proud to carry on our great-grandfather’s legacy and pass it on to the next generation.”

What began in 1919 as the New Britain House Wrecking Co. by James Manafort is now the oldest demolition company in the Northeast with regional offices in Worcester, Massachusetts; and Cumberland, Rhode Island.