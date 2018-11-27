Amazon posts record-breaking holiday shopping weekend

Amazon this morning announced that Cyber Monday was the “single-biggest shopping day in its history with more products ordered worldwide than any other day.” It did not disclose revenue garnered from the sales.

From Thanksgiving to Monday, Amazon.com customers ordered more than 180 million items. Amazon customers worldwide ordered more than 18 million toys and more than 13 million fashion items on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, combined.

Adobe Analytics had forecast that overall there would be nearly $8 billion in sales on Cyber Monday.

Selling well on Amazon were:

Christmas lights were a bestseller on Prime Now;

Echo Dot, “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, the Amazon Smart Plug, and the L.O.L. Surprise Series toys were the bestsellers at Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books; and

Echo Dot and the Amazon Smart Plug also were the bestsellers at Amazon Pop-Up device kiosks.

Customers ordered more than 4 million toys and electronics on Amazon’s mobile app on Black Friday.

The best-selling products across Amazon.com on Cyber Monday included Echo Dot, AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity, Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple devices, “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, Jenga, and Instant Pot DUO60 – 6 Quart.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to break records on Amazon year over year, which tells us that customers love shopping for deals to kick off the holiday shopping season,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Amazon Worldwide Consumer. “With curated gift guides, convenient shopping experiences, incredible product selection, and free shipping with no minimum purchase amount, Amazon offers customers tremendous value – sure to deliver smiles all season long.”