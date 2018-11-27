First County Bank Chairman/CEO to be honored by Business Council of Fairfield County

First County Bank Chairman/CEO to be honored by Business Council of Fairfield...

First County Bank Chairman and CEO Reyno Giallongo will receive a leadership award from The Business Council of Fairfield County on Nov. 29.

The Walter H. Wheeler Jr. Leadership Award, named after the late Pitney Bowes leader, recognizes corporate leadership in the community.

“When you look at the leaders in committing time and resources to strengthen our community’s assets, you will find Rey Giallongo and his colleagues at First County Bank among the names at the top of the list,” Business Council President and CEO Chris Bruhl said. “Making home ownership a reality for those underserved in our market, strengthening civic assets, particularly those serving youth and promoting literacy, and encouraging community leadership within First County Bank and by peers in other firms made him a most deserving choice as this year’s Wheeler Business Leadership honoree.”

In addition to directing and controlling the Stamford-based bank’s daily operations, Giallongo is the president of the First County Bank Foundation, vice chairman and a member of the board of commissioners of the Stamford Downtown Special Services District, and board member and secretary of the Housing Development Fund.

The event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stamford includes a reception at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m., followed by the award presentation.