Ex-Bridgeport attorney sentenced in wire fraud case

Thomas M. Murtha, who operated the now-defunct Bridgeport law firm Maher & Murtha LLC, was sentenced to 78 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for stealing nearly $2 million from clients, friends and family members.

According to the charges brought against him, Murtha began stealing at least $1.3 million from more than 20 individuals including law clients, friends and family members. More than $516,000 of the stolen funds were for the benefit of an individual with mental health issues. Murtha, a former Newtown resident, used some of the stolen funds to buy a $725,000 house in Birmingham, Michigan. Murtha submitted false or forged documents from the individuals he defrauded and incurred charges on credit cards in the names of others without their knowledge or permission.

Murtha pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in May. He was ordered to pay total restitution of $1,994,467.15 and forfeit his interests in the house in Michigan and a 2.11 carat diamond engagement ring that the government has seized from him. He was ordered to surrender to the U.S. Marshals Service on Nov. 26 to begin serving his sentence.